Terre Haute Fire Department welcomes 11 new firefighters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department celebrated the graduation of its 2023 recruit class on Friday.
The new class of firefighters has completed training after four months of hard work.
Eleven recruits were celebrated during the ceremony. They'll begin their on-duty service very soon.
Friends, family, and firefighters came together to honor this accomplishment.
"I'm absolutely proud of them. I'm proud of the training staff. They've done a great job training them. I think they're well prepared. They'll be able to come out, they'll be able to fit right in. You know they've worked hard, they deserve to be where they're at today, and all of them deserve to graduate," Fire Chief Bill Berry said.
In their final week of training, they worked two 24-hour shifts at the training center. They responded to mock calls ranging from lifting assistance to commercial fires.