Terre Haute Fire Department promotes two of its own

  • Updated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Department promoted to of its firefighters Tuesday night.

Diana Luther and TJ Clark were promoted to lieutenant during a ceremony.

Their previous rank was firefighter.

Luther's promotion is extra special for her.

She is the first female ever promoted as a front-line officer on the Terre Haute Fire Department.

"I've had a couple idols to look up to here on the fire department, so I was just ready to take the next step and get my lieutenant," Luther said.

As lieutenants, Luther and Clark in charge of ventilation.

