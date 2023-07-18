Terre Haute Fire Department promotes two of its own

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Fire Department promoted to of its firefighters Tuesday night.
Diana Luther and TJ Clark were promoted to lieutenant during a ceremony.
Their previous rank was firefighter.
Luther's promotion is extra special for her.
She is the first female ever promoted as a front-line officer on the Terre Haute Fire Department.
"I've had a couple idols to look up to here on the fire department, so I was just ready to take the next step and get my lieutenant," Luther said.
As lieutenants, Luther and Clark in charge of ventilation.