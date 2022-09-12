 Skip to main content
Terre Haute Fire Department picks up nearly $1.5 million for new radios

Generic Terre Haute Fire Truck

Terre Haute Fire Department (WTHI File Photo: Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department says outdated equipment is posting safety risks during emergencies.

The department went before the board of public works today for new radio funding.

The board approved a $1.48-million financial agreement. Battalion Chief Scott Dalton says sometimes the current radios fail or aren't audible during emergencies.

"During a fire, when the radio gets wet the transmission becomes inaudible -- which is a major safety issue for our crews," Dalton said.

Dalton says supply chain issues may impact the implementation timeline.

