Terre Haute Fire Department jumps into action to save a dog that fell into a well

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute pup is safe after fire crews got their hands dirty to rescue it.
The Terre Haute Fire Department went to work on Tuesday morning to save the dog after it had fallen into a well on the north side of the city.
Fire officials say the dog fell into a 10-foot deep well.
To save the dog, crews hand dug a bigger hole and used water rescue equipment.
The fire department credits quick thinking and improvisation for the successful rescue. They said the dog may be a little dirty - but is safe and not hurt.