Terre Haute Fire Department honors firefighters with annual program

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday /8:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Wednesday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Terre Haute Fire Department honors firefighters with annual program

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana firefighters rescue girl, 8, stuck in laundry chute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department honored firefighters with its annual program Wednesday evening. 

This event celebrated and honored firefighters for their service to the community in 2019 and 2021.

Captain Robert Sivertson received the Firefighter of the Year Award for 2019 and Captain Jay Umbaugh for 2021.

Firefighter Michael Shelton was named Paramedic of the Year for 2019 and Firefighter Jarred Rankin for 2021.

Captain Douglas Curry received the Fire Chief’s Exceptional Service Award for 2019 and Firefighter Gary Foust for 2021.

During the special presentations, Airianna Pine (2019) and Mary Young, Kathy Edintonm, Kaylee Johnston, Elizabeth Odle, Jana Hoopingarner, Terri Warnock and Patty Bradford (2021), received the Kayla Nicole Lewis Civilian Award. Scott Buckalew (2019) and Addison Wingler (2021) were the recipients of the Good Samaritan Award. Special Recognition awards were presented to Mayor Duke A. Bennett, Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Union Hospital and Vigo County Central Dispatch

THFD award and commendation recipients included:

  • Honorable Discharge Award: (2019) Daniel Curley, Paul Butler and John Long: (2021) Herbert “Chip” Kalen, David Black, Lewis Price, James Hallett, William Martin, Larry Seifers, Jeffrey Weininger, Robert Sivertson, Mitchell Hunt, Philip “Tony” Prouse, Kevin Reeves, Jeffery Fisher, James White and Norman Loudermilk.
  • Educational Achievement Award: (2019) Richard “Casey” Boyed, Nathan Surma and Stacy Elmore: (2020 and 2021) Trevor Kelsheiner and Michael Dammann
  • Meritorious Awards: Scott Dalton, Brian Bedford, Dave Euratte, Aaron Swayze, Brad Stott, Bertran Hay, Andrew Lumaye, David Simpson, Paul Watson and Kevin Kull
  • 35 Years of Service Award: Larry Seifers and Edward Lewis
  • 30 Years of Service Award: (2019) Nick Sarris, Mitchell Hunt, Daniel Turner, Jeffrey Weininger, Philip Prouse, David Roach, Mark Lintzenich, Jeffery Fisher and Michael Rowe; (2020) Brian Bedford, Paul Watson, Michael Morrison, Bradley Doan; (2021) Darrick Scott and Jeffrey Monroe
  • 25 Years of Service Award: (2019) Darren Scott, Gene Knezevich, Donald Seprodi, James Likens; (2020) Joseph Swan, Ralph Hamblen, John Gardner, Coby Perrelle and Terry Coker
  • 20 Years of Service Award: (2019) Ronald Terrell, James Holbert and Scott Dalton; (2020) Kevin Kull and Jay Umbaugh; (2021) Glen Hall, Alan Moore, John Bull and James Kempf

Recommended for you