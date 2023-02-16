Terre Haute Fire Department has plans in place if a major train derailment with hazardous materials happened

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Trains come and go all the time here in the Wabash Valley.

If a major derailment with hazardous materials incident happened in Terre Haute, the Terre Haute Fire Department would be part of the response team.

"We know there's always a chance, so it's always in the back of our mind. We do have a hazardous team with Terre Haute Fire Department."

Fred Hamblen is the Battalion Chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department.

If any chemicals were to leak from an accident, he says the department would approach the situation with a few simple guidelines.

"Number one, a safe approach. We always approach any hazardous materials from an upwind, uphill direction. Then, identification of the product that is either has been released or leaked," said Hamblen.

To identify hazardous material, fire departments would follow the train's "Waybill" which lists the goods its carrying.

"In a matter of a train incident, we get the conductor and say, let me see your 'waybill' you manifest. See what you're carrying, they give it to us...Because then we know specially what each of those cars is carrying. the potential of cross-contamination," said Hamblen.

Once the department is on the scene, responders can isolate and deny entry.

Depending on the severity of the chemicals, they can evacuate and mitigate the area.

Responders have their own "Hazmat suits" they would use in such a situation.

Hamblen hopes a disaster like this doesn't come to the Wabash Valley, but he says his team knows the plan if something does happen.

"I know they have been trained superbly, and we have probably the best crew of individuals to face anything we may have to come across," said Hamblen.