Terre Haute Fire Department gets several new ambulances

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In an emergency, ambulance patients need to stay as safe as possible. To do that, the Terre Haute Fire Department is receiving new emergency vehicles.
They on gas, rather than the usual diesel. The old vehicles were replaced due to wear and tear. Emergency services make more than 12,000 runs per year.
It's important that EMS technology stays up to date to keep patients and medical staff safe.
EMS Cheif Kevin Kull says this will improve things for both officers and patients
"We're here for the public, and we want them in their worst time to at least have the most comfortable ride they can possibly have," Kull said.
The fire department currently has three new vehicles in use with more are on the way.