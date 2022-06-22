Terre Haute Fire Department adds water rescue team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is better prepared for water rescues.
The department formally started its swift water rescue team Wednesday.
Firefighters demonstrated the equipment in the Wabash River.
The department will have about 65 trained swift water rescue technicians.
"We have an issue in Fairbanks Park, for example. We have to wait until they're able to get here. Minutes obviously, seconds can save lives," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said.
The boat will be housed at Station 2. It will be available to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day.