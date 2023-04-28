Terre Haute federal prison inmate sentenced to 32 additional months after reportedly assaulting an officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Facility picked up more prison time after officials say he assaulted an officer.
That inmate is 36-year-old Dustin Swanda, originally from Minnesota. Swanda was in federal prison after a 2009 drug trafficking conviction.
The assault happened during a routine security sweep at the prison. Officials say they ask inmates to leave their cells so officers conduct a search.
Swanda reportedly refused to leave his cell. One of the guards alleged Swanda was "moving like a zombie," making unintelligible noises and staring at the wall. Officials believe he was intoxicated.
After several attempts to have him leave the cell, the Department of Justice says Swanda became physical. He reportedly kicked an officer's legs and punched one in. the face.
One of the officers went to the hospital with broken fingers.
Swanda was sentenced to an additional 32 months in prison, plus ordered to pay a $500 fine.