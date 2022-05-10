Terre Haute family adds seventh valedictorian to its family name

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Friday,
May 20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Terre Haute family adds seventh valedictorian to its family name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This hallway is home to Terre Haute North's valedictorians throughout the years.

Wall of achievement

Now, if you take a closer look at the names of the individuals. You will see the last name "Pendergast" six times.

In just a few weeks, that number will be seven.

Meet James Pendergast: one of your 2022 Terre Haute North High School valedictorians.

Meet James Pendergast, one of seven valedictorians with his family name

His two older sisters earned the title in 2017 and 2019. So, naturally, James wanted to be in on the family affair.

"I wanted to be as smart as they were, but I just didn't have the determination or just the natural kind of genius that they had. Mallory was extremely gifted and Megan was extremely driven," James Pendergast said.

James never thought being valedictorian was in his cards, but he had a chip on his shoulder.

"At first, it was I'm going to do this to prove to everyone that I can. I wasn't doing it for myself."

He says that mentality can only take you so far.

"A lot of things changed for me probably my junior year when I was figuring why do I even want to do this? I figured I want to do it for me, I want to do it for God, I want to do it for my family."

He says he would not have had this goal if not for his sisters, and he would not have achieved it without the support of his teachers and parents.

He has a message for anyone with a dream…

"I know it's really cliche, but if you put your mind to it, it's going to happen. Seriously it will."

James is also a member of the National Honor Society, varsity captain of the soccer team, and is heavily involved in theatre.

He is headed to Oklahoma City University in the fall to study musical theatre.

His ultimate dream is to be on Broadway.