Terre Haute family adds seventh valedictorian to its family name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This hallway is home to Terre Haute North's valedictorians throughout the years.
Now, if you take a closer look at the names of the individuals. You will see the last name "Pendergast" six times.
In just a few weeks, that number will be seven.
Meet James Pendergast: one of your 2022 Terre Haute North High School valedictorians.
His two older sisters earned the title in 2017 and 2019. So, naturally, James wanted to be in on the family affair.
"I wanted to be as smart as they were, but I just didn't have the determination or just the natural kind of genius that they had. Mallory was extremely gifted and Megan was extremely driven," James Pendergast said.
James never thought being valedictorian was in his cards, but he had a chip on his shoulder.
"At first, it was I'm going to do this to prove to everyone that I can. I wasn't doing it for myself."
He says that mentality can only take you so far.
"A lot of things changed for me probably my junior year when I was figuring why do I even want to do this? I figured I want to do it for me, I want to do it for God, I want to do it for my family."
He says he would not have had this goal if not for his sisters, and he would not have achieved it without the support of his teachers and parents.
He has a message for anyone with a dream…
"I know it's really cliche, but if you put your mind to it, it's going to happen. Seriously it will."
James is also a member of the National Honor Society, varsity captain of the soccer team, and is heavily involved in theatre.
He is headed to Oklahoma City University in the fall to study musical theatre.
His ultimate dream is to be on Broadway.