Terre Haute exploring possibility of new sports, water complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute is exploring the idea of adding a sports complex and aquatic center thanks to a new grant.
The city is eyeing the east side of town for its location. The sports complex would include baseball, soccer and football field. The center also hopes to include space for the Terre Haute Rex Baseball Team.
The other portion of the complex will include a water park or feature.
Right now, Mayor Duke Bennett said the city is using a grant from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative to explore the best way to create the project.
"We were only able to secure $50,000 for a feasibility study that we were starting to get ready to anyway," he said. "That will pay for that. That'll put us in a position to know just how big and what are competition is. Those kind of things as we figure out just exactly what this looks like."