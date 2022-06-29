 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Terre Haute exploring possibility of new sports, water complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute is exploring the idea of adding a sports complex and aquatic center thanks to a new grant. 

The city is eyeing the east side of town for its location. The sports complex would include baseball, soccer and football field. The center also hopes to include space for the Terre Haute Rex Baseball Team. 

The other portion of the complex will include a water park or feature. 

Right now, Mayor Duke Bennett said the city is using a grant from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration & Development Initiative to explore the best way to create the project.  

"We were only able to secure $50,000 for a feasibility study that we were starting to get ready to anyway," he said. "That will pay for that. That'll put us in a position to know just how big and what are competition is. Those kind of things as we figure out just exactly what this looks like." 

