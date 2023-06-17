Terre Haute Day celebrates Juneteenth and community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, people across the nation are recognizing Juneteenth.
Here in Terre Haute, multiple groups put on different events leading up to and during the weekend. It was all to celebrate the end of slavery and highlight opportunities for the black community.
On Saturday, the people of Terre Haute took part in a family-friendly event at Booker T. Washington High School. It was the final day of a community-wide celebration called Terre Haute Day.
"Terre Haute Day is very important for you to come back and support the community. It's all about the kids, it's all about building Terre Haute up, it's all about small business, and the community around us," said Terre Haute Day sponsor Tomi Rose.