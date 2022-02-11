TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute could have a full-time redevelopment director by late spring. That's according to the person currently filling the role.
Steve Witt is the current president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation. He assumed the head of city redevelopment in 2016.
That is when the city was in tough financial times. Now, the city is sound financial.
That's allowing Witt to step away once a full-time director is hired. Witt told says that could happen as soon as May.
Witt will keep his role at the Economic Development Corporation.