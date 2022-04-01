Terre Haute Convention Center set for its grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center is preparing for its grand opening and you're invited!
The celebration will happen next Saturday, April 9.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board said it is excited to showcase the Facility.
Local Leaders are ready for a boost to the local economy through tourism and hospitality.
Here's what you need to know if you want to check it out.
The formal ceremony starts at 10 A.M. on Saturday.
The open house will follow and run until 1 P.M.
The grand opening will also feature a business expo.
Wabash Avenue will be blocked off for traffic from 7th to 9th Street for other family activities.