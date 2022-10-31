Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far.
It's progress that's also helping out local businesses.
Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
She says since the Convention Center opened in April, they've received a lot of booking requests.
"We're getting a relaxed spot where a lot of the local people have been able to experience it. Now we're getting more and more people outside of Terre Haute looking to host their 2023, possibly 2024 conferences," said Chamberlain.
Nicole Smith works at Federal Coffee, which is just a 2 minute walk from the Convention Center.
She says she saw a noticeable change in customers in September.
"I would definitely say that whatever is happening at the Convention Center positively impacts federal because whoever is staying over there or at the Hilton is coming to us too," said Smith.
Smith also believes the center has brightened up the community and sparked conversations.
"I think it honestly lightens up the way downtown looks. I think with all these new businesses coming in, really working on making like Wabash just more appealing to the eye of the people who aren't from here," said Smith.
Chamberlain hopes to see growth both from the Convention center and nearby businesses.
"The 2023-24, the things that we're getting RFP's, request for proposals things of that nature, are two three days. The conventions that be four days, and expos can take a couple of days. That's really what's going to generate income for Terre Haute," said Chamberlain.
Chamberlain says the Convention Center will also be hosting a new year's eve party and hopes many people will attend.