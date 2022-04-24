Terre Haute Convention Center hosts welcoming gala

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center hosted its Welcoming Gala this weekend.
Locals from across the Wabash Valley came to the center's big event.
The gala showcased the convention center's exclusive dining, ballroom, and entertainment options. Guests joined together for a ceremonial dinner, listened to keynote speakers, and enjoyed live music and entertainment.
A silent auction was also held to benefit Wabash Valley breast cancer survivors.
One Vigo County resident says it means a lot to him to see all of this finally coming together after years of waiting.
"I'm so happy to see this place full of people," Chris Switzer, one of the Vigo County Commissioners, said. "This is two or three years of really hard work. A lot of the community came together to make this space even possible. Not only is this important for Vigo County and Terre Haute but West Central Indiana combined."