Terre Haute Convention Center hosts New Year's masquerade party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center hosted the 2022 New Year's Eve Masquerade. This was the first year for this event ever.
People were invited to bring their best masquerade mask and some dancing shoes. Great food and drinks were also served.
Parties were able to enjoy some live music by Mullet Over as well. General Manager, Tennille Wanner, was excited to see everyone enjoying the night, going into the new year.
"It's really cool to see everybody coming in their beautiful gowns, and their masks. Everybody has something different and so to us, it's just a thrill to see it come to fruition," said Wanner.
The celebration ended in a champagne toast at midnight to bring in 2023.