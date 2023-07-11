Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau discusses the impact of cross country on the city

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, plenty of athletes will be at Lavern Gibson for the Nike Cross Country Camp.
The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau says cross country is one of the biggest draws for tourism in our community.
Board members discussed the sport during a meeting Tuesday.
This fall, the bureau expects around 60,000 visitors to visit Terre Haute during cross country season.
Executive Director Dave Patterson says even if you're not a runner, the sport is incredible to watch.
"You know, when you see someone pour your heart and soul into anything, you respect it. Through the years, I've really come to love that about cross country. And it doesn't matter if they're the first place finisher or the last place, they're still giving it everything they have," Patterson said.
Patterson says Terre Haute's hotels have brought in about $1.2 million in tax revenue so far this year.
He says, along with the cross country course, the biggest draw for tourists is "the mill" concert venue.