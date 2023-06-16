Terre Haute community unites to empower local teens and foster Black leadership during weekend events

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and local groups are already celebrating. Juneteenth is all about remembering the end of slavery in our country.
In Terre Haute, different groups will put on a series of events over the weekend. On Friday, professionals and businesses hosted area teens to promote leadership in the black community during those celebrations.
Speakers empowered attendees and gave advice on how to find success in the professional world. One speaker shared why she wanted to share her wisdom with the teens.
"Hopefully, they will take at least a bit of what we said today and use that in the future. I truly, truly, truly believe in the youth in our community," Haute Body Bar owner Carlene Sakbun said.
This weekend, there will be a community-wide celebration called Terre Haute Day. It starts Friday with live music at Charlie's Pub and Grub.
Then on the weekend, there will be a family-friendly educational event with food, games, and vendors. Learn more about the event here.