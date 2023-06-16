 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Terre Haute community unites to empower local teens and foster Black leadership during weekend events

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and local groups are already celebrating. Juneteenth is all about remembering the end of slavery in our country.

In Terre Haute, different groups will put on a series of events over the weekend. On Friday, professionals and businesses hosted area teens to promote leadership in the black community during those celebrations.

Speakers empowered attendees and gave advice on how to find success in the professional world. One speaker shared why she wanted to share her wisdom with the teens.

"Hopefully, they will take at least a bit of what we said today and use that in the future. I truly, truly, truly believe in the youth in our community," Haute Body Bar owner Carlene Sakbun said.

This weekend, there will be a community-wide celebration called Terre Haute Day. It starts Friday with live music at Charlie's Pub and Grub.

Then on the weekend, there will be a family-friendly educational event with food, games, and vendors. Learn more about the event here.

