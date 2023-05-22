Terre Haute community joins forces to bring art and aid: Shoe drive fundraiser to support new plaza in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your old shoes can help bring art to a Terre Haute neighborhood.
The Purple Eagle Plaza Committee is collecting gently owned shoes for a fundraiser.
The money will help build a new community plaza in the 12 Points neighborhood. It'll be where the old Garfield High School was.
The plaza will feature an eagle statue created by Bill Wolfe.
The shoes the group collects will be sent to communities in need around the world.
Some Ouabache Elementary students were helping with the collection. They're hoping to collect more than 2,000 pairs of shoes.
"I think it's really cool that they're doing this because there's some people out there who are just barefoot, and they can't help that. So this will help them," Volunteer Lynlee Carroll said.
There are also donation boxes set up at Ferm Fresh, Terre Haute North, and Brittlebank Park.
The group is planning on hosting a shoe drive in the next few weeks. You can also donate money to the cause here.