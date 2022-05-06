Terre Haute community honoring fallen teenager

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fallen teen is being remembered and honored this week.
15-year-old Chloe Carroll was shot and killed in Terre Haute outside a gas station last July. Now the local community is paying tribute to her in the form of unique park benches.
On Friday, the Carroll family unveiled two benches. One at Honey Creek Middle School and one at Terre Haute South High School.
The community stepped up to help raise money as well as recycle 500 bottle caps to bring the vision to life.
The hope is Chloe Carroll's teachers, classmates, and friends can always have a place to remember her.
“Whenever someone sees her face, and her name, they put that connection together and her memory stays alive,” Derek Carroll, her brother said. “On behalf of me and my family and friends we want to say thank you to the community that helped with the donations and the continued support we get. It really means a lot.”
You can also help keep Carroll's memory alive by donating to the memorial fund at the Terre Haute Humane Society. Click here to learn more.