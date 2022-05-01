Terre Haute community celebrates World Tai Chi Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know Saturday is World Tai Chi Day?
Tai Chi is an ancient martial art form that focuses on meditation and breathing. Now the local community had a chance to learn what it's all about.
During the day, Walden Wellness and Fitness Dojo hosted an outdoor Tai Chi class at Fairbanks Park
The goal was to celebrate the history of this unique martial art and educate locals on the health benefits! This includes improving balance and stability.
If you are interested in getting involved in Tai Chi, Walden Wellness and Fitness Dojo hosts classes every Tuesday. This is from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Wabash Valley Activity Center.