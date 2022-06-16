Terre Haute Code Enforcement says pet calls are high priority in extreme heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement and Animal Control averages about five welfare calls a day when it gets this hot.
We spoke with the director.
He says a report about an animal left in dangerous heat or cold is deemed a high priority, and an officer will usually get to the scene within 15-minutes.
According to a city ordinance, animals must be brought inside when the temperature gets above 90 degrees or below 20 degrees.
This is also the case if a heat advisory, wind-chill warning or tornado warning is in effect.