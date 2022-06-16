Terre Haute Code Enforcement says pet calls are high priority in extreme heat

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement and Animal Control averages about five welfare calls a day when it gets this hot.

We spoke with the director.

He says a report about an animal left in dangerous heat or cold is deemed a high priority, and an officer will usually get to the scene within 15-minutes.

According to a city ordinance, animals must be brought inside when the temperature gets above 90 degrees or below 20 degrees.

This is also the case if a heat advisory, wind-chill warning or tornado warning is in effect.

