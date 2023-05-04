Terre Haute clothing store closing its doors after 68 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A clothing store in Terre Haute will be closing its doors for good soon.
Lucia's Prom and Bridal has been in the community for 68 years. The store is being sold to an area couple to open a Ginger Ale's Restaurant.
News 10 sat down with the store's owner, Karen Ater.
She says that she's been working in the business since she was 12 and that it's a bittersweet time for her.
Over the years, she says she's seen it all.
"People, I'm finding now, I did their weddings, and now they're bringing their daughters in for their prom or their sons in for their tuxes. So, that - it's sad, but it's happy too," Ater said.
The store will be closing on June 17. It will have a big sale on inventory and store furniture in the meantime.