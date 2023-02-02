Terre Haute city ordinance sparks some conversation in a neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute ordinance is causing some heated discussion. It would allow a group of over five unrelated people to live together. It’s proposal has become an issue with some residents.
Residents of Collett Park are unsure about the ordinance. In the past they've spoken against a sober living home with no on-site counselors or supervision.
Ann Welch is one resident from Collett Park who spoke tonight.
"They have been wreaking havoc in the neighborhood really. We’ve found drug paraphernalia in the alley. There have been episodes of overdoses and people just kind of zoned out walking through the neighborhood. People are feeling uneasy in the neighborhood," said Welch.
Collett Park residents have nothing against the recovery houses. They just want to make sure that these houses are being supervised and well-maintained.
Deanna Griffin is the executive director for Phoenix Recovery House of Terre Haute. It is a facility already in place in the area. Griffin is worried that if the ordinance is defeated, recovery houses will be affected.
"When we move into those houses, this ordinance will directly affect us. There's some things in it that definitely won't work for us. But, we hope that we can present some modifications to the city council," said Griffin.
City attorneys say the new ordinance cannot affect that specific facility already in the neighborhood. However, it would put rules in place for others that follow.
The city council decided to table the issue until April 6, 2023. This will give all sides of the topic time to discuss and plan for future modifications.
