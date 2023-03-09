Terre Haute city officials are working on a more detailed plan for dealing with ARPA money

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet
Sunday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday, March
19.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Terre Haute city officials are working on a more detailed plan for dealing with ARPA money

  • 0

Terre Haute city officials are working on a more detailed plan for dealing with ARPA money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - How to spend millions of dollars; It's a question for Terre Haute city leaders, and tonight it was a big focus of a council meeting. We've told you, the city is getting millions of dollars in ARPA money. It's federal money from the American Rescue Plan. 

Terre Haute city officials are working on a more detailed plan for dealing with ARPA money

The city of Terre Haute has been working on a system to disperse the ARPA money into the community for a while. Last month, Mayor Duke Bennett revealed that the money will go towards housing and city projects. Now, the city is working on a more detailed plan. 

"We have to create a system for people to apply for the funds and meet certain criteria to receive those funds. we have to build that part. so that's what we're doing right now," said Mayor Bennett.

Baker Tilly is the accountant for the plan. RJL Solutions is also involved as a facilitator in discussion with city and county officials. Thrive West Central is in charge of the 1.8 million dollars in READI grants for housing.

Mayor Bennett says there are a lot of moving parts.

"It's a very complicated process, a very detailed process. The federal rules to spend that money are very strict. You can only spend it on certain things then you have to track it for the next few years to make sure the impacts are there," said Bennett.

Because of the extent of the planning process, the City Council has suggested meeting at a later date to discuss more criteria and the application process. 

City Council President, Curtis Debaun, says it's important to take time creating the plan.

"The opportunities that present themselves with this money are, in my opinion, tremendous. That is why the importance of taking our time and talking about this at length in a transparent way, with the input of the public, is very important," said Debaun.

The City Council will meet for a private discussion with the mayor on May 22. President Debaun hopes to have another public meeting sometime afterwards.

Recommended for you