Terre Haute city officials are working on a more detailed plan for dealing with ARPA money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - How to spend millions of dollars; It's a question for Terre Haute city leaders, and tonight it was a big focus of a council meeting. We've told you, the city is getting millions of dollars in ARPA money. It's federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
The city of Terre Haute has been working on a system to disperse the ARPA money into the community for a while. Last month, Mayor Duke Bennett revealed that the money will go towards housing and city projects. Now, the city is working on a more detailed plan.
"We have to create a system for people to apply for the funds and meet certain criteria to receive those funds. we have to build that part. so that's what we're doing right now," said Mayor Bennett.
Baker Tilly is the accountant for the plan. RJL Solutions is also involved as a facilitator in discussion with city and county officials. Thrive West Central is in charge of the 1.8 million dollars in READI grants for housing.
Mayor Bennett says there are a lot of moving parts.
"It's a very complicated process, a very detailed process. The federal rules to spend that money are very strict. You can only spend it on certain things then you have to track it for the next few years to make sure the impacts are there," said Bennett.
Because of the extent of the planning process, the City Council has suggested meeting at a later date to discuss more criteria and the application process.
City Council President, Curtis Debaun, says it's important to take time creating the plan.
"The opportunities that present themselves with this money are, in my opinion, tremendous. That is why the importance of taking our time and talking about this at length in a transparent way, with the input of the public, is very important," said Debaun.
The City Council will meet for a private discussion with the mayor on May 22. President Debaun hopes to have another public meeting sometime afterwards.