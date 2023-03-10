Terre Haute city officials announce that Brittlebank Park is completely finished - one group is excited

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials announced updates at Brittlebank Park in Terre Haute are finally complete. The project to revamp the park began last spring. Some new additions included more pickleball courts.
It may be a little too chilly to play some pickleball now, but one group is looking forward to warmer weather and hitting the new courts at Brittlebank Park.
"The first time I played it, I was addicted and I haven't come off the court since."
Marcia Ogle has been playing pickleball since 2008. It's clear to see that she has a passion for the sport. She also happens to be president of the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association that was formed around 12 to 15 years ago.
Ogle says this group helped with the upgrades at Brittlebank.
"A previous batch of our board members appealed to the city and asked them about that; to try and get us some additional courts because we only had 6 and we'd fill them up very easily. It's only 24 people," said Ogle.
Now, the park is completed with an additional 6 new pickleball courts, an extended parking lot, a new basketball court, restrooms, and playground equipment. The parks and recreation department was awarded $250,000 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources back in 2022.
At Thursday's city council meeting, city engineers announced that the park was completely finished. Mayor Duke Bennett had nothing but great things to say.
"It's a phenomenal facility now. Please visit it and check it out. That grant was very helpful to us. It was about a $600,000 project and we got $665,000 of it paid for by the Department of Natural Resources,” said Mayor Bennett.
Along with the money from the Indiana DNR, the Pickleball Association has also chipped in. Ogle says the group has put over $25,000 into the park.
"The club, over the years, has had tournaments. In those tournaments when the money comes back in, we've turned around and put it back into Brittlebank Park," Ogle said.
Ogle encourages people of all ages to hit the courts for some pickleball action.
"Anybody who can play, who has a paddle - if the day ends in a ‘Y,’ we are playing," said Ogle.
Ogle says that if the club keeps growing so will the need for more pickleball courts. She hopes to keep supporting the park financially.