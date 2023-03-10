Terre Haute city officials announce that Brittlebank Park is completely finished - one group is excited

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel,  Vincennes, Clinton, Riverton, Terre
Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.4 feet Sunday,
March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Friday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 7.9 feet Monday,
March 20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the
Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70.
South Lake becomes part of the wetland project.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 21.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Friday /8:30 PM EST Friday/ was 22.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet Monday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Terre Haute city officials announce that Brittlebank Park is completely finished - one group is excited

  • Updated
  • 0

Terre Haute city officials announce that Brittlebank Park is completely finished - one group is excited

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials announced updates at Brittlebank Park in Terre Haute are finally complete. The project to revamp the park began last spring. Some new additions included more pickleball courts.

New pickleball courts at Brittlebank Park

It may be a little too chilly to play some pickleball now, but one group is looking forward to warmer weather and hitting the new courts at Brittlebank Park.

"The first time I played it, I was addicted and I haven't come off the court since."

Marcia Ogle has been playing pickleball since 2008. It's clear to see that she has a passion for the sport. She also happens to be president of the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association that was formed around 12 to 15 years ago. 

Ogle says this group helped with the upgrades at Brittlebank.

"A previous batch of our board members appealed to the city and asked them about that; to try and get us some additional courts because we only had 6 and we'd fill them up very easily. It's only 24 people," said Ogle.

Now, the park is completed with an additional 6 new pickleball courts, an extended parking lot, a new basketball court, restrooms, and playground equipment. The parks and recreation department was awarded $250,000 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources back in 2022.  

At Thursday's city council meeting, city engineers announced that the park was completely finished. Mayor Duke Bennett had nothing but great things to say.

"It's a phenomenal facility now. Please visit it and check it out. That grant was very helpful to us. It was about a $600,000 project and we got $665,000 of it paid for by the Department of Natural Resources,” said Mayor Bennett.

Along with the money from the Indiana DNR, the Pickleball Association has also chipped in. Ogle says the group has put over $25,000 into the park.

"The club, over the years, has had tournaments. In those tournaments when the money comes back in, we've turned around and put it back into Brittlebank Park," Ogle said.

Ogle encourages people of all ages to hit the courts for some pickleball action. 

"Anybody who can play, who has a paddle - if the day ends in a ‘Y,’ we are playing," said Ogle.

Ogle says that if the club keeps growing so will the need for more pickleball courts. She hopes to keep supporting the park financially.

