Terre Haute City Council to discuss ordinance that could affect some homeowners

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council members could soon debate a potential ordinance that could affect some homeowners.
Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling will propose General Ordinance No. 2, 2023 to the City Council on Thursday.
It would change the city code for what is allowed in single family residential zones, or R-1 zones.
The change would allow more than five unrelated people to live together in R-1 zoning areas. That is, only if they follow the steps laid out by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Felling says this ordinance will help regulate where facilities are located.
"For example, the hot topic right now are sober living facilities. As long as certain criteria is met and they've gone and gotten their Special Use Permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals," Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling said.
He says recovery facilities that want to set up in R-1 zoning areas will have to prove the individuals are living as a family.
"We don't want six, or 10...or 12 rooms in a traditional single family-zoned area, and have 12 different individuals coming in and out of an R-1 area."
Felling says they are not trying to prevent non-traditional families from living together. Rather, they want to make sure they are doing it by the book and not taking advantage of city zoning rules.
Felling will recommend this ordinance to the Terre Haute City Council at Thursday's meeting. He expects a lot of discussion to take place.
News 10 will be at that meeting.
If you would like to attend, it is taking place Thursday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom.