Terre Haute City Council meets for the first time in the New Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council met for the first time in 2023. Council members say there are many exciting things to look forward to in the New Year.
Curtis DeBaun was elected City Council president at Thursday's meeting, and Tammy Boland will now serve as the vice president.
DeBaun says one of his main goals is to continue to prioritize the peoples' needs within the community. One of these needs is deciding how to best spend the COVID-19 relief funds coming to the city.
"I feel like the city has been on a good track within the last few years, and I really want to continue that momentum we got going," he said. "We are going to be talking about spending the COVID-19 relief money... So deciding how to spend that money wisely will be incredibly important. We are taking our time with that. We are being cautious and that's how we should approach that."
Also, at Thursday's meeting, the expansion of a local business is still causing quite the discussion among the community.
We've told you before about Rose Hill Lawn Care wanting to expand business operations in the city. That would be in the area of 25th and Locust streets.
Neighbors have brought up concerns about noise, privacy, fencing, and traffic.
After another lengthy discussion, part of the ordinance was tabled while the other part was defeated.
This doesn't mean the entire project is over though. The council will hear a new version of the plan at next month's meeting.
"We want to make sure we are making the right call for the neighborhood and for the business," DeBaun said. "We just want to do what's right and in the best interest of our city."
The council will be back to discuss this on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Finally, more money will also be coming to the city to help low income families.
On Thursday, the council approved the use of nearly $1.4 million dollars in grant money. It's known as the Community Development Block Grant.
This will help bring improvements to housing and community facilities throughout the area.