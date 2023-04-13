Terre Haute City Council makes a decision on an ordinance that could change housing in neighborhoods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council continued discussion of a controversial housing ordinance. It would allow more than 5 unrelated people to live in one house, including recovery houses. This caused a lot of discussion in one local neighborhood. The ordinance has been tabled since February.
Just like last time, this ordinance sparked some conversation among the council and residents. Here are some of the results from tonight and what the plan is moving forward.
When this was discussed in February, a lot of residents in Collett Park spoke against the ordinance. They're concerned that living facilities are not being run correctly, causing disturbances in the neighborhood.
But, there are some recovery living officials who want to make clear that they are not being targeted.
"There's just more and more stigma being placed on sober living. We're not up at 2 o'clock in the morning partying. That's not what recovery is about. It's about structure and giving back to our community," said Deanna Griffin, executive director of the Phoenix Recovery House in Terre Haute.
Since then, city officials have made some changes.
"We changed the ordinance from a 90 square feet requirement per resident to a 50 square feet requirement. That's something we're going to continue to look at and listen to those who have concerns," President Debaun said.
Ultimately, the council amended the ordinance and passed it with a five to two vote. Even though it was passed tonight, President Debaun says community input could lead to more changes moving forward.
The council took names from the public for a future meeting.
"We are determined to have further meetings with both people in residential areas who are affected by this and those who supervise and run the treatment facilities," said Debaun.
No date for a public meeting has been set just yet. But, council members encourage neighborhood organizations to share their input. We will continue to give updates as we receive them.