Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Terre Haute City Council approves an appropraition for other half of Community Crossings grant

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The council approved an appropriation for a Community Crossings Matching Grant. City engineers have been improving roads in Terre Haute for the past few months now.

We told you back in February that certain roads are getting repaved. Those have been in progress since the end of March, beginning of April.

The city received 1 million dollars, or 50% of the grant, from the Indiana Department of Transportation at the beginning of this project. Now, the council is completing the matching grant by appropriating the other million. 

City Council President, Curtis Debaun, talks about the impact of getting this money.

"A matching grant - I think it's important that we look at them and if they seem to be beneficial to us, that we take them. And the Community Crossings grant is one that does benefit our community quite a bit through the paving projects," said Debaun.

City engineers will use this money to complete the projects for this year.

