Terre Haute City Council approves an appropraition for other half of Community Crossings grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The council approved an appropriation for a Community Crossings Matching Grant. City engineers have been improving roads in Terre Haute for the past few months now.
We told you back in February that certain roads are getting repaved. Those have been in progress since the end of March, beginning of April.
The city received 1 million dollars, or 50% of the grant, from the Indiana Department of Transportation at the beginning of this project. Now, the council is completing the matching grant by appropriating the other million.
City Council President, Curtis Debaun, talks about the impact of getting this money.
"A matching grant - I think it's important that we look at them and if they seem to be beneficial to us, that we take them. And the Community Crossings grant is one that does benefit our community quite a bit through the paving projects," said Debaun.
City engineers will use this money to complete the projects for this year.