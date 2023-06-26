Terre Haute church works to get kids ready for back to school time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer may have just officially gotten underway, but one local church wants you to plan ahead for the back-to-school season.
The Second Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a backpack giveaway.
It's all a part of the church's annual "Friends and Family Weekend." This year's event is happening on Saturday, August 12.
They will give away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies.
A clothes closet, a health & wellness center and other activities will be at the event too.
Church leaders say they simply want to help local families.
"Service is extremely important to us, and service to our community is important, so we want to help those families who may need the help with backpacks and school supplies," Dee Reed told us.
The church is also looking for donations. This includes school supplies and clothing.
Just contact the church to make arrangements for a pickup.