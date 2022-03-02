Terre Haute Children's Museum summer programs for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Children's Museum has plenty to offer during the summer months! It offers a variety of programs for kids ages 4 to 12. The programs will begin on the first week of June and end the first week of August.
The director of education, Renee Henry, says there is something for everyone. Some programs include a science camp, learning labs, and a museum in the park! Kids get the opportunity to learn while also having fun.
"We can add that extra spice to your child's life. We give them this opportunity to explore an area of interest that may spark a future scientist, or mathematician, or engineer," Henry said.
Kids will not have to wear masks, but social distancing will be encouraged.
