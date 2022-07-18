Terre Haute Children's Museum plans to expand outdoors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has plans to expand outdoors.
It's using its Indiana READI grant money to help start the process.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum received $50,000 in state money this year.
The money is going to help bring a feasibility study to life. It's a study to help determine the scope of an outdoor play area for kids, complete with climbing walls and other playground equipment.
There will also be permanent seating where families can come hang out.
Organizers say this addition will do more than just entertain our local children.
"This would help them spend a little bit more time at the children's museum, which means that they're spending a little bit more time in downtown Terre Haute, which will ultimately help local businesses and restaurants," Executive Director Susan Turner said.
Once the study is complete, Turner says they will start to look for funding. The hope is to have the playground extend from Wabash to Ohio on 8th street.