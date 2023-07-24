Terre Haute Children's Museum is looking for Eclipse 2024 ambassadors

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's an event over 800 years in the making. The Wabash Valley will be on the path of a total solar eclipse.
And now the Terre Haute Children's Museum is looking for local organizations to be ambassadors for next year's eclipse.
Organizations in the ambassadors program will be given tools to promote and educate local people about how they can watch the eclipse.
Each organization will get $1,000 to host educational events along with several educational materials.
The museum is looking for groups that serve local families to apply. That can range from childcare programs to churches.
Only 30 organizations will be selected. Your organization must be in Vigo, Clay, Sullivan, Vermillion, Parke or Clark County.
The application deadline is August 14. Find out how to apply here.