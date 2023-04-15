Terre Haute Children's Museum hosts the 15th annual Top Chefs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum held its biggest fundraising event of the year.
The museum hosted its 15th Annual Top Chefs fundraising event at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute tonight. One hundred local chefs competed by whipping up their best cuisine.
Guests were able to taste test and vote on their favorite dish by giving a donation. The chef who raised the most money was the winner.
Organizers talk about the importance behind this event.
"It really helps support the mission, which is to encourage play in the exploration in science, technology, engineering, and math for our littlest learners. Without this event, we would not have the quality children's museum that we have," said Susan Turner, museum executive director.
Organizers were hoping to break the $2 million mark tonight! All of the money made from this event will go right back into the Children's Museum.