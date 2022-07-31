Terre Haute Children's Museum celebrates 8th annual Train Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All Aboard - It's Train Day in Terre Haute!
Over at the Terre Haute Children's Museum Kids of all ages came out to celebrate the 8th annual event.
Dozens of model trains were on display for kids to interact with and learn about all day long.
This fun educational event is something many families have been looking forward to all summer.
"The kids are fascinated to just watch it," Renee Henry, the director of education, said. "They were just telling me that one little boy walked around the tree stump, which was a train layout, eight different times, following the train, just mesmerized."
For more fun events like this one, you can check out the Terre Haute Children's Museum at 727 Wabash Avenue.