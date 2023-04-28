Terre Haute Chamber unveils new "I Heart Terre Haute" sculpture to promote positive image of the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Terre Haute is hoping you'll stop for a photo opp by its new sculpture.
The "I Heart Terre Haute" sculpture was unveiled Friday.
It's part of the city Chamber of Commerce's See you in Terre Haute campaign.
Leaders there hope people will see the design and have a more positive image of the city.
The sculpture is a prototype. It can be moved to several different locations.
The chamber says eventually, there could be even more sculptures throughout the city.
"That's still to be determined based off of the success and results of this first one, but we hope to potentially have more if it is successful," Josh Alsip, from the chamber, said.
This weekend, you can get your picture taken with the sign at the Haute Hops and Vines Festival.
It's happening Saturday on 9th Street near the Terre Haute Brewing Company.