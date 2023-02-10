Terre Haute Chamber hosts annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast.
It was a virtual event.
Speakers discussed how national issues like inflation and job lay-offs had impacted Hoosiers.
Gerry Dick is from Inside Indiana Business. He highlighted the need to retain tech talent.
He said companies are looking to places like Rose-Hulman, Vincennes University and Ivy Tech.
Dick said a trained workforce is vital to attracting new developments. Those include chip and electric vehicle manufacturers.
"It goes back to the whole talent thing. If you don't have the talent to fuel these investments, they're not going to come here," Dick said.
Dick pointed out the importance of quality of life in attracting workers. He said the state is helping communities make investments in this area.