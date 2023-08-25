Terre Haute Chamber hosts 110th annual meeting, gives out awards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The local business community gathered tonight for its annual meeting.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 110 years of service.
The event gave business leaders a chance to network. It also honored businesses doing good things for the community.
Around 450 guests were in attendance for the event. The Chamber's President says she enjoys what the night means to the community.
"It's just really exciting to have all these individuals together and be able to tell them about the great things that are happening in Terre Haute." Said Kristin Craig.
There were three awards given out.
Building Business
This award recognizes businesses that have brought great economic growth to the area. It highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of taking risks and investing in business.
The recipient of this award was Saturn Petcare, Inc.
Building Community
This award goes to businesses and individuals who make an effort to enhance the quality of life for the community.
The recipient of this award was Union Health.
Leading Tomorrow
This award goes to talented leaders in the region who are focused on the future.
The recipient of this award was Susan Turner, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.