Terre Haute casino is one step closer to breaking ground

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new agreement makes the Terre Haute casino one step closer to breaking ground.
Vigo county commissioners have approved what's called a local development agreement.
State law requires casino owners to have local development agreements in place with the counties in which they operate.
This agreement spells out how the casino will operate in Vigo County.
This approval brings the casino one step closer to breaking ground.
Terre Haute City Council has approved to rezone the casino on the east side of town.
With this, Churchill Downs plans to operate on Margaret Drive.
On Thursday, Churchill Downs will be before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning appeals.
That's for a height variance on the project's hotel.
The FAA must also sign off on those plans before groundbreaking.
The casino hopes to break ground as early as May.