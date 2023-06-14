Terre Haute Casino and Resort holds a "topping-off" ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress continues on the Terre Haute Casino and Resort on the city's east side.
Wednesday was the topping-off day for the project. The construction team placed the final beam on the structure.
News10 also got an inside look at the progress inside the casino. Leaders with the casino say they're excited about the progress.
"In February, this was all dirt and gravel, and now we are at the point where you can see a fully formed building and now all the work tranistions to inside the project," Michael Rich, the VP of the casino and resort, said.
Rich says construction is still on track. He says the casino is scheduled to open sometime in early spring or late winter of 2024.