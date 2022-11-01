Terre Haute businesses to host CASA Christmas trees, here's how you can lend a hand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization started getting ready for Christmas on Tuesday.
CASA is bringing the Wondrous World of Doctor Seuss to Terre Haute. Residents will have the chance to experience the magic of Christmas throughout the city.
CASA is kicking off its annual Whoville Community Christmas Tree Celebration.
Organizers set up Christmas trees all throughout Terre Haute. The trees are set up to provide kids in need in the Wabash Valley with presents and essential items.
Each tree is decorated with tags. Each tag features information regarding the age range, gift items, and gifting instructions.
"We work with other service community organizations that pass out immediate needs items and different things so that they can experience Christmas in a whole new world." CASA Director Glenna Cheeseman said.
Nine locations are participating in this event.
1st Financial Springhill
Vigo County Annex
Vigo County Court house
Little Bear Coffee
Meadows Shopping Center
Grand Traverse Pie Company
ISU Educational Building
Vigo County Public Library
Terre Haute Children's Museum
If your business wants to host a tree, call 812-231-5658.