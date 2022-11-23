Terre Haute business works to help families in need on Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Imd. (WTHI) - Farm Bureau survey shows the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20 percent from last year.
A local business is easing the financial burden on families.
Studio 12, home of Eric's Humble Pies, is helping put together Thanksgiving meals for families in need.
This is the second year for the Thanksgiving drive. Last year, volunteers cooked four turkeys and fed 100 people.
This year, they're hoping to triple that number and serve 300 people.
When we stopped in on Wednesday, they were cooking 14 turkeys.
The dinners will be given away on Thanksgiving starting at 11.
One drive organizer says it's a way to give back to the community that helped her start a business.
If you can't leave your house Studio 12's volunteers can help deliver you a thanksgiving meal.
Simply send Studio 12 a message on its Facebook page.