Terre Haute business opens its doors Sunday to help local family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business is doing its part to help a family in need.
Ferm Fresh, in the 12 Points area, is usually closed on Sunday. But this weekend, they will open on Sunday for a great cause.
According to a public GoFundMe, David DeMoulin was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer. Ferm Fresh says he and his family are weekly shoppers.
On Sunday, Ferm Fresh will open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 100 percent of the sales on Sunday will benefit the DeMoulin family.
You can find Ferm Fresh at 2170 North 13th Street. If you can't make it, there's a GoFundMe account set up here.