Terre Haute business celebrates its five year anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is celebrating five years in business with a big celebration. Cache Lauren is hosting an anniversary party this Friday.
There, you can find vendors, food trucks and special drinks. The salon is also selling tickets for a raffle basket.
The basket includes $3,000 worth of items and gift cards. Proceeds from the raffle will support the Nick Casad Scholarship Foundation.
The salon's owner says she's excited to be celebrating this milestone.
"I would not expect anything else than what I am doing right now. I absolutely love this business, I love the girls that i work with, and it's just been a super fun journey," owner Cache Ellis said.
The celebration is happening on Friday, at the salon. You can join in on the fun from 4 to 7 p.m.
You can also buy raffle tickets all week - just stop by the salon.