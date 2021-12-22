Terre Haute business accepting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Appliance Factory worked to help the residents of Mayfield, Kentucky after tornadoes ripped through the area.
They started a food and toiletry drive to donate to the areas hit hardest.
They will accept items like diapers, canned foods and anything else that is non-perishable.
Organizers told us it's important to lend a helping hand during this difficult time.
If you can donate - drop items off at 3509 US 41 in Terre Haute. A team member will deliver all of your donations on New Year's Eve.