Terre Haute business accepting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Appliance Factory worked to help the residents of Mayfield, Kentucky after tornadoes ripped through the area.

They started a food and toiletry drive to donate to the areas hit hardest.

They will accept items like diapers, canned foods and anything else that is non-perishable.

Organizers told us it's important to lend a helping hand during this difficult time.

If you can donate - drop items off at 3509 US 41 in Terre Haute. A team member will deliver all of your donations on New Year's Eve.

