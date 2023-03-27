Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club hosts annual gala

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club is gearing up for its 2023 Gold Medal Gala Fundraiser.
The gala will host an inspiring guest speaker, an auction, and a meal.
Olympic gold medalist, Dr. Greg Bell, will be the event's guest speaker. There will be a Q&A with Dr. Bell, which will be emceed by News 10's own Rondrell Moore.
Money raised from the dinner will be used to support the Boys & Girls Club's mission to support local kids.
"With different field trips, different events that are planned, also our after school program, our mentoring program, it [the money raised] would help all of those. And, so this is one of our fundraisers that we have every year, and hopefully have a big old turnout."
The gala will take place April 7 from 5:30 to 9 in the evening.
It will be at the Terre Haute Convention Center on Wabash Avenue. Parking will be available in the center's parking garage.
You can learn more about ticket and sponsorship pricing here.