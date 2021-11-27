Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club needs your help with this campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One non-profit is stepping up to help more local children throughout the Wabash Valley, and now you can help too!
This week the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is hosting its annual For Our Kids Campaign. This will happen beginning Sunday, November 28 through Saturday, December 4.
As of now, THBGC serves more than 1,400 members annually. With a recent increase in interest and participation in programming, they’re looking to serve even more local children ages 5 to 18.
The goal is to raise $75,000 in this week long campaign.
Check out when and where you can donate below.
Donation locations:
Chick-fil-A on THBGC Spirit Day, Wednesday, December 1. *Must present flyer.
Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flowers & Decor - Donation buckets will be available and a portion of the proceeds from 11/28 - 12/4 will be donated to THBGC.
Regional Hospital - Donation buckets will be available and a portion of the proceeds from 11/28 - 12/4 will be donated to THBGC.
Ferm Fresh - A donation bucket will be available during business hours.
Willow Gift & Home - A portion of the proceeds from 11/28 - 12/4 will be donated to THBGC.
Burlap Penguin - A portion of the proceeds from 11/28 - 12/4 will be donated to THBGC.
You can also donate online by clicking here.