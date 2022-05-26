Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announces who its next CEO will be

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has announced they have a new CEO in place.
The organization said Thursday that Bobby Moore would take on the leadership position.
In the Facebook announcement, the club said:
"We are so proud to announce that our own Bobby Moore has officially been named CEO of the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club!!! Join us in congratulating him on this well-deserved achievement!!!"
Moore takes over after the previous CEO, Trent Miles, stepped down to take an out-of-state coaching job earlier this year.