Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announces who its next CEO will be

Bobby Moore

Photo Credit: Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club on Facebook

 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has announced they have a new CEO in place.

The organization said Thursday that Bobby Moore would take on the leadership position.

In the Facebook announcement, the club said:

"We are so proud to announce that our own Bobby Moore has officially been named CEO of the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club!!! Join us in congratulating him on this well-deserved achievement!!!"

Moore takes over after the previous CEO, Trent Miles, stepped down to take an out-of-state coaching job earlier this year.

